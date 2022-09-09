US Sanctions Iranian Company Allegedly Involved in Drone Shipments to Russia - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian air transportation service provider, allegedly involved in shipments of drones to Russia to be used in its special military operation in Ukraine, the US Treasury said on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating an air transportation service provider for its involvement in the shipment of Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to Russia for its war against Ukraine," the Treasury said in a press release.

The Treasury claims that Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services has been involved in Russian military flight coordination between Iran and Russia, including transportation of Iranian UAVs, personnel, and related equipment from Iran to Russia.