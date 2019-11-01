UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Iranian Construction Sector, Materials Linked To Missile Program - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned the construction sector in Iran and certain materials being used in connection to the country's military and ballistic missile program, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Concurrently, the Secretary [of State Mike Pompeo] made two determinations with sanctions implications pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012 (IFCA): One identifying the construction sector of Iran as being controlled directly or indirectly by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and one identifying four strategic materials as being used in connection with Iran's nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs," the release said on Thursday.

With these determinations, "the United States will have additional authorities to prevent Iran from acquiring strategic materials for the IRGC, its construction sector, and its proliferation programs," the release added.

