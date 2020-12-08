UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Iranian Envoy In Yemen, University - Treasury Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:27 PM

US Sanctions Iranian Envoy in Yemen, University - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed sanctions against the Iranian ambassador in Yemen and a university for aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Quds Force, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions against the Iranian ambassador in Yemen and a university for aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Quds Force, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Hasan Irlu, an official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and the Iranian regime's envoy to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, for acting for or on behalf of the IRGC-QF," the statement said.

The Treasury Department has also sanctioned the Qom-based Al-Mustafa International University, which the US authorities allege is a recruitment facility for the Quds Force.

The United States had designated the IRCG-QF as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Yemen United States

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

16 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

46 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons additional Health secret ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions 6 Entities, 4 Vessels Over Transport ..

4 minutes ago

Commander Southern Command Lt General Waseem Ashra ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan effectively combating scourge of corrupti ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.