US Sanctions Iranian Envoy in Yemen, University - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions against the Iranian ambassador in Yemen and a university for aiding Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Quds Force, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Hasan Irlu, an official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and the Iranian regime's envoy to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, for acting for or on behalf of the IRGC-QF," the statement said.

The Treasury Department has also sanctioned the Qom-based Al-Mustafa International University, which the US authorities allege is a recruitment facility for the Quds Force.

The United States had designated the IRCG-QF as a terrorist organization.