US Sanctions Iranian General For Cracking Down On Protesters - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:55 PM

US Sanctions Iranian General for Cracking Down on Protesters - State Department

The United States has sanctioned an Iranian Revolutionary Guards brigadier general for overseeing what it terms a massacre of some 150 protesters last year, the State Department's Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United States has sanctioned an Iranian Revolutionary Guards brigadier general for overseeing what it terms a massacre of some 150 protesters last year, the State Department's Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Friday.

"The United States is listing IRGC Brigadier General Hassan Shavapour under Section 7031c, visa sanctions," Hook told reporters. "General Shavapour committed gross violations of human rights against protesters at the press briefing. He oversaw the massacre of 148 helpless Iranians in the Mashar region last November."

