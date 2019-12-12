US Sanctions Iranian Transportation Firms Allegedly Involved in Arms Transfers - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is imposing sanctions on two shipping companies and three general sales agents for the Mahan Air carrier over their alleged role in transporting weapons to Yemen and Syria, the Treasury Department said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United States is imposing sanctions on two shipping companies and three general sales agents for the Mahan Air carrier over their alleged role in transporting weapons to Yemen and Syria, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"The Iranian regime uses its aviation and shipping industries to supply its regional terrorist and militant groups with weapons, directly contributing to the devastating humanitarian crises in Syria and Yemen," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement. "Aviation and shipping industries should be vigilant and not allow their industries to be exploited by terrorists."

The new sanctions target three Mahan Air general sales agents based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, along with Iranian businessman Abdolhossein Khedri and his companies, Khedri Jahan Darya Co. and Maritime Silk Road LLC, as well as his ships, the Treasury said.