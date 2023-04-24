WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's cyber policy chief and four other senior officials for what they say was suppression of protests, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned four senior officials of the Law Enforcement Forces of Iran (LEF) and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Primary Iranian security forces responsible for the regime's brutal suppression of the protests that broke out in September 2022 following the arrest and death of Mahsa Jina Amini while in the custody of Iran's Morality Police," the Treasury said in a statement.

OFAC is also taking action against the new secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, the body in charge of the country's cyberspace policy and blockage of popular websites, the statement added.

The action is being taken in coordination with the United Kingdom, the Treasury said.