WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's intelligence ministry and its chief over alleged cyber activities against Washington and its allies, the US Department of Treasury announced on Friday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and its Minister of Intelligence for engaging in cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies," the statement said.