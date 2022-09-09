UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry Over Alleged Cyber Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:58 PM

US Sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry Over Alleged Cyber Activities

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's intelligence ministry and its chief over alleged cyber activities against Washington and its allies, the US Department of Treasury announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's intelligence ministry and its chief over alleged cyber activities against Washington and its allies, the US Department of Treasury announced on Friday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and its Minister of Intelligence for engaging in cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies," the statement said.

Related Topics

Iran Washington United States

Recent Stories

Free medical camp to be organized in Kulachi

Free medical camp to be organized in Kulachi

5 minutes ago
 DG Quetta Safe City project visits Punjab Safe Cit ..

DG Quetta Safe City project visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

5 minutes ago
 APFMA urges KP govt to stop transportation of flou ..

APFMA urges KP govt to stop transportation of flour through trucks

6 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam is safe, functioning as usual: WAPDA

Mangla Dam is safe, functioning as usual: WAPDA

6 minutes ago
 US announces new Iran sanctions over Albania cyber ..

US announces new Iran sanctions over Albania cyber attack

6 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, US Counselor Derek discuss flood devasta ..

Sindh CM, US Counselor Derek discuss flood devastations, humanitarian aid

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.