US Sanctions Iran's IRGC Cooperative Foundation, Senior Officials - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 09:18 PM

The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior officials, the Treasury announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior officials, the Treasury announced on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cooperative Foundation and five of its board members, the Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran under human rights authorities," the release stated.

