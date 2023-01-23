(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The US Department of the Treasury on Monday imposed new sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and ten senior security officials.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control is designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cooperative Foundation and five of its board members, the Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran under human rights authorities," the release stated.

The sanctions marked the ninth round targeting actors allegedly responsible for the crackdown on demonstrators and internet access since nationwide protests began last year following the death of 22-year Mahsa Amini in Morality Police custody for a hijab violation.

The Treasury Department described the foundation as an "economic conglomerate established by senior IRGC officials to manage the group's investments and presence in numerous sectors of the Iranian economy.

.. (that) has morphed into a wellspring of corruption and graft."

The foundation funds the government's suppression of protesters while the senior security officials in question are said to coordinate Tehran's crackdown at the national and provincial levels.

They sanctioned officials include: Ali Asghar Norouzi, chairman of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation's board of directors; Seyyed Amin Ala Emami Tabatabai, vice chairman of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation's board of directors and its managing director; Ahmad Karimi, Yahya Ala'oddini and Jamal Babamoradi - members of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation's board of directors; Mohammad Nazar Azimi, commander of the IRGC's Najaf Ashraf West Headquarters; Kourosh Asiabani, commander of the Shahid Kazemi Headquarters; Mojtaba Fada, the IRGC commander of Isfahan Province and a member of its provincial security council; Hossein Tanavar, commander of the 17th IRGC Division in Qom; and Naser Rashedi, deputy minister for intelligence in the Ministry of Intelligence and Security.