The US Treasury sanctioned on Thursday Iran's Morality Police and seven senior leaders of Iran's security organizations for the death of a 22-year-old woman in detention and the subsequent violence toward Iranians participating in mass protests over her death, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The US Treasury sanctioned on Thursday Iran's Morality Police and seven senior leaders of Iran's security organizations for the death of a 22-year-old woman in detention and the subsequent violence toward Iranians participating in mass protests over her death, according to a release.

"Mahsa Amini was a courageous woman whose death in Morality Police custody was yet another act of brutality by the Iranian regime's security forces against its own people," Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in the release. "We condemn this unconscionable act in the strongest terms and call on the Iranian government to end its violence against women and its ongoing violent crackdown on free expression and assembly.