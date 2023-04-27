UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions IRGC Intel Organization For 'Wrongful Detention' Of Americans - Officials

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 11:26 PM

The United States introduced sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence Organization and four of its leaders over their alleged involvement in "wrongful detention" of American nationals, senior administration officials said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States introduced sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Intelligence Organization and four of its leaders over their alleged involvement in "wrongful detention" of American nationals, senior administration officials said on Thursday.

"In addition, we will be announcing sanctions against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence organization, better known as IRGCIO, for being responsible or complicit in, directly or indirectly engaged in or responsible for ordering, controlling or otherwise directing the wrongful detention of US nationals abroad," the officials told reporters.

The officials also announced the designations of four IRGCIO leaders, including IRGCIO chief Mohammad Kazemi, for "suppressing civil society, arresting Iranian dissidents, and overseeing the brutal crackdown against protests," the officials added.

"And obviously, as with all of these folks, we think he is tied to the wrongful detention of Americans," the officials stated.

