US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind For Somalia - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on the financial director of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) for Somalia, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf, the head of the finance office of the Somalia-based affiliate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), designating him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)," the release said.

Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf has played a key role in delivering foreign fighters, supplies and ammunition on behalf of IS-Somalia, which serves as a hub for disbursing funds and guidance to other IS units and networks across Africa, according to the Treasury.

IS-Somalia generates much of its revenue through extortion, targeting local communities for money and recruits, often under the threat of violence, the Treasury added.

