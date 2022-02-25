US Sanctions Ivanov, Patrushev, Sechin and Their Adult Children Over Ukraine - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia's Sergei Ivanov, Nikolai Patrushev, Igor Sechin and their adult children in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

"The following designations target influential Russians in (President Vladimir) Putin's inner circle and in elite positions of power within the Russian state," the statement said.

The Treasury sanctions the son of the member of the Russian Security Council, Sergei B.

Ivanov. Sergei S. Ivanov is the CEO of state-owned diamond mining company Alrosa and a board member of Gazprombank.

Andrey Patrushev, the son of Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, was also designated by the United States, with his property or interests in property blocked, the Treasury said.

In addition, Ivan Sechin, son of Rosneft chief Igor Sechin, was also added to the sanctions list.