US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank For Providing Financial Services To Hezbollah - Treasury
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:14 AM
The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank for providing financial services to Hezbollah, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday
"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List: Jammal Trust Bank...(Linked To: Hizballah)," the statement said.