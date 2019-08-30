UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank For Providing Financial Services To Hezbollah - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:14 AM

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Financial Services to Hezbollah - Treasury

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank for providing financial services to Hezbollah, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank for providing financial services to Hezbollah, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List: Jammal Trust Bank...(Linked To: Hizballah)," the statement said.

Related Topics

Bank

Recent Stories

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

46 minutes ago

Greece to seek debt relief after confidence restor ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

1 hour ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Bur ..

39 minutes ago

Indian fascist control on nuke a threat to world p ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.