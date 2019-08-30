US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Financial Services to Hezbollah - Treasury

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank for providing financial services to Hezbollah, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The US Treasury Department has sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank for providing financial services to Hezbollah, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List: Jammal Trust Bank...(Linked To: Hizballah)," the statement said.