US Sanctions Kyrgyz-Based Entities For Acquiring Dual-Use Technology For Russia - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

US Sanctions Kyrgyz-Based Entities for Acquiring Dual-Use Technology for Russia - Treasury

The United States sanctioned several Kyrgyz-based entities for acquiring dual-use technology for Russia, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States sanctioned several Kyrgyz-based entities for acquiring dual-use technology for Russia, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The US imposed sanctions on LLC RM Design and Development, ZAO GTME Tekhnologii, OSOO Kargolayn, the statement said.

"Entities based in the Kyrgyz Republic have been frequent exporters of controlled electronics components and other technology to Russia since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some of these shipments have subsequently supplied sensitive dual-use goods to entities in Russia's defense sector," the statement added.

