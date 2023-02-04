UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Leadership Of Iran UAV Manufacturer Over Alleged Supplies To Russia - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 12:02 AM

The United States sanctioned the leadership of an Iranian UAV manufacturer over alleged supplies to Russia during the Ukraine conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States sanctioned the leadership of an Iranian UAV manufacturer over alleged supplies to Russia during the Ukraine conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States is designating eight Iranian individuals in leadership roles at Paravar Pars, an Iranian firm that produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force.

Iranian UAVs are being transferred to Russia for use in its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject the allegations.

