US Sanctions Lebanese Politicians Ali Hassan Khalil, Yusuf Finyanus - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The United States has imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on former Lebanese ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Yusuf Finyanus over their alleged corruption and support for Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned former Lebanese government ministers Yusuf Finyanus and Ali Hassan Khalil, who provided material support to [Hezbollah] and engaged in corruption," the Treasury said in a press release.

Khalil, who is a member of the Amal party, previously served as a finance minister and public health minister in Lebanon.

The Treasury said Khalil during his time in office colluded with Hezbollah to gain political success and also moved money from government ministries to Hezbollah-associated institutions while evading US sanctions.

Finyanus, a member of the Marada party, previously served as Lebanon's transportation and public works minister. Finyanus used his position to ensure million-dollar government contracts went to Hezbollah-owned companies, the Treasury said.

US Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement that corruption among Lebanon's political leaders and Hezbollah has resulted in a dysfunctional political system and tragedies such as the explosion at the Beirut port on August 4. Pompeo added that the United States would continue to support calls for an end to corruption.

The United States has been actively imposing sanctions on persons or entities with links to the Hezbollah movement as Lebanon currently goes through its worst economic crisis in 30 years, which has led to ongoing to mass protests.