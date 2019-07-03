UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Malawi Official Due To Involvement In 'Significant Corruption' - State Dept.

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:00 PM

The United States has sanctioned Malawi official Uladi Basikolo Mussa over his alleged involvement in "significant corruption," the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday

"The Secretary of State is publicly designating Mr.

Uladi Basikolo Mussa, the current Malawian Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs and former Malawian Minister of Home Affairs, due to his involvement in significant corruption," the release said.

The State Department alleges that Mussa engaged in and benefited from public corruption in relation to his official duties while serving as Minister of Home Affairs.

As a result of the public designation, Mussa and his spouse, Cecillia Mussa, are ineligible for entry into the United States.

