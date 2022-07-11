UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Mexican High-Caliber Firearms Trafficker Tied To Drug Cartel - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The United States has sanctioned in cooperation with the Mexican government arms trafficker Obed Christian Sepulveda Portillo, who is connected to the Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) drug cartel, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a release on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an individual engaged in the trafficking of high-caliber firearms from the United States to one of Mexico's most powerful drug organizations," the release said.

OFAC designated Portillo pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 for acting on behalf of CJNG, which is a violent drug trafficking organization based in Mexico responsible for a significant proportion of fentanyl and other deadly drugs trafficked into the United States, the release said.

The Treasury Department explained that Portillo has coordinated the daily procurement of firearms and the bulk ammunition from the US southwest border into Mexico through a network of individuals working directly with the cartel.

In April 2015, the US government designated CJNG and its leader, Oseguera Cervantes, under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act for their engagement in international narcotics trafficking, the release noted.

