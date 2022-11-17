UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Mexico's Michoacan Cartel, Leaders Behind Fentanyl Crisis - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 11:19 PM

US Sanctions Mexico's Michoacan Cartel, Leaders Behind Fentanyl Crisis - Treasury

The US government has imposed sanctions on the Nueva Familia Michoacana cartel and its leaders for their role in flooding the United States with the deadly drug fentanyl, the Department of the Treasury said in a news release on Thursday

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated La Nueva Familia Michoacana and its co-leaders, Johnny Hurtado Olascoaga and Jose Alfredo Hurtado Olascoaga, pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14059, " the release said.

The designation was imposed for the cartel's involvement in activities that materially contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production, the release said.

"La Nueva Familia Michoacana smuggles illicit drugs into and throughout the United States. This organization is also behind the increasing US presence of rainbow fentanyl, which, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), appears in the form of pills/powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes and is made to attract children and young users," the release added.

The cartel now markets not only regular fentanyl, which claimed the lives of more than 108,000 Americans last year, but it also markets "rainbow fentanyl" as part of a deliberate effort to drive addiction among kids and young adults, according to the release.

