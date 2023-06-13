UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Motivate States To Use Alternative Currencies, But No Easy Way Out - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Various countries are trying to bypass the use of the US dollar to evade sanctions imposed by the United States, but there is no easy way out to do so, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday

"The fact that the dollar is used as a reserve Currency and plays such a huge role in international transactions does enable our sanctions to be much more effective and it's not surprising that countries that are fearing they can be affected by our sanctions are looking for alternatives to the dollar," Yellen said.

"It's something that we simply have to expect. But the dollar plays the role it does in the world financial system."

Yellen also said that no other country is able to replicate the dollar despite their efforts against it, including China.

"We have deep, liquid, (and open) financial markets, strong rule of law and an absence of capital controls that no country is able to replicate. It will not be easy for any country to devise a way to get around the dollar," Yellen said.

