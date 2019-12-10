(@FahadShabbir)

Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's military, and three senior defense officials face US economic sanctions that were announced by the Treasury Department in a press release on Tuesday

"Min Aung Hlaing's military forces were responsible for the brutal security operation that began in August 2017 in Rakhine State and ultimately caused more than 500,000 people to flee to Bangladesh," the release said. "Elements of the Burmese military have committed serious human rights abuse against members of ethnic minority groups across Burma [Myanmar]."