US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate of Mines, Bans Investment in Certain Sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has sanctioned the Nicaraguan General Directorate of Mines and prohibited US investment in certain sectors of the country, the Treasury Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The United States has sanctioned the Nicaraguan General Directorate of Mines and prohibited US investment in certain sectors of the country, the Treasury Department announced on Monday.

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury (Treasury) Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Nicaraguan mining authority General Directorate of Mines (DGM) as well as one official of the Government of Nicaragua, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13851," the press release said.

"The new E.O. also provides expanded sanctions authorities that could be used to prohibit new U.S. investment in certain identified sectors in Nicaragua, the importation of certain products of Nicaraguan origin into the United States, or the exportation, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of certain items to Nicaragua," it added.