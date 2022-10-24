UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate Of Mines, Bans Investment In Certain Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

US Sanctions Nicaragua General Directorate of Mines, Bans Investment in Certain Sectors

The United States has sanctioned the Nicaraguan General Directorate of Mines and prohibited US investment in certain sectors of the country, the Treasury Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The United States has sanctioned the Nicaraguan General Directorate of Mines and prohibited US investment in certain sectors of the country, the Treasury Department announced on Monday.

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury (Treasury) Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Nicaraguan mining authority General Directorate of Mines (DGM) as well as one official of the Government of Nicaragua, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13851," the press release said.

"The new E.O. also provides expanded sanctions authorities that could be used to prohibit new U.S. investment in certain identified sectors in Nicaragua, the importation of certain products of Nicaraguan origin into the United States, or the exportation, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of certain items to Nicaragua," it added.

Related Topics

United States From Government

Recent Stories

Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Argentine Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

1 minute ago
 Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick new Mi ..

Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick new Middlesbrough boss

1 minute ago
 Germany to Deliver 3 IRIS-T Defense Systems to Ukr ..

Germany to Deliver 3 IRIS-T Defense Systems to Ukraine 'As Soon As Possible' - S ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan requests Kenya for conducting an inquiry ..

Pakistan requests Kenya for conducting an inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder: B ..

1 minute ago
 Provincial President JUI-F meets Governor Sindh

Provincial President JUI-F meets Governor Sindh

7 minutes ago
 Lawmakers condemn killing of Arshad Sharif, demand ..

Lawmakers condemn killing of Arshad Sharif, demand fair investigation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.