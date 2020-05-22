US Sanctions Nicaraguan Finance Minister, Army General - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on Nicaragua's finance minister and top army commander over their support for President Daniel Ortega, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Nicaragua's finance minister and top army commander over their support for President Daniel Ortega, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two senior Nicaraguan government officials, Julio Cesar Aviles Castillo and Ivan Adolfo Acosta Montalvan for supporting the corrupt Ortega regime," the statement said.