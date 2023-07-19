US Sanctions North Macedonian Businessman for Alleged Corruption - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on a North Macedonian businessman Jordan Kamcev for alleged corruption, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Businessman Jordan 'Orce' Kamcev (Kamcev) has engaged extensively in corruption, including abuse of office, money laundering, and other offenses for more than a decade starting in the early 2000s," the statement said.

In 2022, Kamcev was convicted of participating in a money laundering scheme linked to an illicit purchase of land. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated abuse of office in a separate case, in which he was suspected of criminal association, fraud, money laundering, and other crimes related to his businesses.

The US Treasury has also accused Kamcev of using "corruptive influence and wealth" to manipulate the nation's judicial system in his favor.

"In 2020, the head prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor's Office (SPO) was charged for accepting a bribe from Kamcev and testified that Kamcev paid money in exchange for favorable arrest conditions and case outcomes. Kamcev later initiated a civil case against the head prosecutor and others, claiming they had extorted him. A Skopje civil court ruled that Kamcev was not a victim and was not entitled to compensatory damage," the statement said.

Imposing sanctions means blocking all property and interests in the property of the designated person in the United States. It also prohibits all US persons from maintaining business contacts with the individual.