US Sanctions Not to Cause Any Disruption of Energy Flow From Russia to World - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The latest US sanctions against Russia have been designed in such a way so as not to cause any disruption to the current flow of energy from Russia to the world, Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh said during a press briefing.

"Our sanctions are not designed to cause any disruption to the current flow of energy from Russia to the world. We've carved out energy payments on a time bound basis to allow for an orderly transition of these flows away from sanction institutions. And we provided other licenses to provide for an orderly wind down of business," Singh said on Thursday.