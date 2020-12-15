ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The sanctions imposed by the United States against Turkey in connection with Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems will not harm the Turkish defense industry, President of Turkey's Defense Industries Prof. Ismail Demir said.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"We, under the leadership of our President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan, are committed to our goal of a completely independent defense industry. No decision taken abroad against me personally or our department will change my position, the position of our team or will in any way harm our defense industry," Demir wrote on Twitter.