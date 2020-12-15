UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Not To Harm Turkey's Defense Industry - Industry Head

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:40 AM

US Sanctions Not to Harm Turkey's Defense Industry - Industry Head

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The sanctions imposed by the United States against Turkey in connection with Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems will not harm the Turkish defense industry, President of Turkey's Defense Industries Prof. Ismail Demir said.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

"We, under the leadership of our President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan, are committed to our goal of a completely independent defense industry. No decision taken abroad against me personally or our department will change my position, the position of our team or will in any way harm our defense industry," Demir wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Twitter Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

5 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

5 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

6 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.