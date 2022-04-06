US Sanctions Now Block More Than 2/3 of Russian Banking Sector - Senior Official

US financial sanctions on Russia for their special operation in Ukraine have now blocked more than two-thirds of the Russian banking sector following the announcement of additional sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, a senior administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US financial sanctions on Russia for their special operation in Ukraine have now blocked more than two-thirds of the Russian banking sector following the announcement of additional sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"In total, we've now fully blocked more than two-thirds of the Russian banking sector, which before the invasion held about $1.4 trillion in assets," the senior administration official said.