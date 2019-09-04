UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Oil Shipping Network Tied To Iran, Hezbollah - Treasury Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

US Sanctions Oil Shipping Network Tied to Iran, Hezbollah - Treasury Department

The United States has designated 16 entities, 11 vessels and ten individuals over their links to Iran, including the large shipping network allegedly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Department of the Treasury said in a presss release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The United States has designated 16 entities, 11 vessels and ten individuals over their links to Iran, including the large shipping network allegedly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Department of the Treasury said in a presss release on Wednesday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against a large shipping network that is directed by and financially supports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxy Hizballah," the release said. "Over the past year, the IRGC-QF has moved oil worth hundreds of millions of Dollars or more through this network for the benefit of the brutal [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime, Hizballah, and other illicit actors."

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Oil United States Million

Recent Stories

UAE showcases experience in endangered species con ..

12 minutes ago

FBR inaugurates automation of Customs Export Facil ..

1 minute ago

PSB to review performance of divisional sports off ..

1 minute ago

Russia, US to Hold Counter terrorism Consultations ..

2 minutes ago

NEPRA allows Rs.1.78 per unit hike power tariff fo ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan, India hold third round of talks on Karta ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.