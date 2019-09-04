US Sanctions Oil Shipping Network Tied to Iran, Hezbollah - Treasury Department

The United States has designated 16 entities, 11 vessels and ten individuals over their links to Iran, including the large shipping network allegedly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Department of the Treasury said in a presss release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The United States has designated 16 entities, 11 vessels and ten individuals over their links to Iran , including the large shipping network allegedly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Department of the Treasury said in a presss release on Wednesday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against a large shipping network that is directed by and financially supports the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxy Hizballah," the release said. "Over the past year, the IRGC-QF has moved oil worth hundreds of millions of Dollars or more through this network for the benefit of the brutal [Syrian President Bashar] Assad regime, Hizballah, and other illicit actors."