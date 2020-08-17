UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions On 4 Ugandans Over Adoption Scam - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:35 PM

The United States has imposed economic sanctions on four Ugandan nationals over their participation in an adoption scheme that victimized children and their families, the US Treasury Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The United States has imposed economic sanctions on four Ugandan nationals over their participation in an adoption scheme that victimized children and their families, the US Treasury Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Deceiving innocent Ugandan families into giving up their children for adoption has caused great suffering," Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich said in the release. "The individuals involved in this corrupt scam deliberately exploited the good faith of Ugandans and Americans to enrich themselves.

"

The penalties target Ugandan judges Moses Mukiibi and Wilson Musene, Ugandan lawyer Dorah Mirembe, and Mirembe's husband, Patrick, the release said.

The defendants engaged in corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets for personal gain the release said, without explaining details of the adoption scam, the release added.

Sanctions freeze all property in the United States or under control of US persons and generally prohibit all business dealings by Americans with targeted individuals, according to the release.

