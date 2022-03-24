US Sanctions On 48 Russian Companies Will Have Deep, Long-Lasting Effect - Treasury
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:25 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US sanctions on 48 Russian companies will have a deep and long-lasting effect on the country's defense-industrial base and its supply chain, the Department of Treasury said on Thursday.
"By cutting off 48 companies from western technological and financial resources, today's action will have a deep and long-lasting effect on Russia's defense-industrial base and its supply chain," the statement said.