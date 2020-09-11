US sanctions on alleged spy groundless, says Russia

Russia on Friday dismissed as "groundless" the latest US sanctions over election meddling imposed on a Ukrainian allegedly working as an intelligence agent and three Russians

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing the US was following the "habitual" course of "groundless accusations against Russians of undesirable activities".

She insisted Moscow "has not interfered" and "does not plan to influence the electoral processes in the United States and other countries".

The US Treasury on Thursday slapped sanctions on Ukrainian politician Andrii Derkach, who has publicly been involved in Republican attempts to implicate Democrat Joe Biden in corruption.

Derkach maintains "close connections" with Russian intelligence and has engaged in interference actions "in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 US presidential election", the US Treasury said.

The Treasury also placed three Russians on its sanctions blacklist for their ties to the internet Research Agency, a St Petersburg social media troll factory that has been involved in election meddling in the United States and other countries since at least 2016.

The three -- Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev and Darya Aslanova -- are Internet Research Agency employees who work with its cryptocurrency accounts, the Treasury said.

Zakharova said Washington had shown its intention to "further exacerbate bilateral ties", adding: "This prompts regret."mp-am/jxb