US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violation of Human Rights - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US sanctions against Cuba are a direct violation of human rights, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Cuban Prensa Latina news agency published on Wednesday.

"The lifting of the moratorium on the third extraterritorial provision of the Helms-Burton Act, the ban on charter and regular flights to all Cuban airports, except to the capital, restrictions against transport companies working with the island, numerous visa and financial restrictions, an extensive campaign against Cuban doctors � all this causes condemnation and rejection by the overwhelming majority of the global community. The November 7, 2019, vote at the UN General Assembly on the anti-blockade resolution is a vivid confirmation of this," Lavrov was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The Russian foreign minister added that the sanctions introduced by Washington against Havana were a violation of human rights because ordinary citizens were the ones who suffered most.

Lavrov went on to note that Moscow considered the introduction of new restrictive measures against Havana "as a manifestation of Washington's failure to break the will of Cubans, and to impose its views and values.

Such measures are unacceptable, the top diplomat said, adding that Moscow was expressing its full support and solidarity with its Cuban friends.

"We urge that the financial and economic blockade be fully lifted to ensure full-fledged socio-economic development of the country and that the principle of sovereign equality of states be practically implemented and the legitimate rights of Cuban citizens are ensured," Lavrov said.

The United States first imposed an arms embargo on Cuba in 1958. The embargo was complemented by the introduction of restrictions in various other sectors, including sanctions on financial transactions, trade and travel.

Then-US President Barack Obama loosened the US policy toward Cuba in 2009, introducing regulations to ease people-to-people contacts.

However, US President Donald Trump toughened the policy once he came to power in 2016, restricting travel, boosting the economic embargo and imposing sanctions on Raul Castro, Cuba's Communist Party leader, over alleged human rights violations and for supporting the Venezuelan leadership.