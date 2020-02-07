US Sanctions on Iran Central Bank Backfire by Blocking Humanitarian Relief - Report

US sanctions imposed on the Central Bank of Iran last September prevented that institution, and the nation by default, from purchasing food and medicine - an unintended consequence that took Washington five months to correct with the opening of a humanitarian channel through Switzerland, the Soufan Group said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US sanctions imposed on the Central Bank of Iran last September prevented that institution, and the nation by default, from purchasing food and medicine - an unintended consequence that took Washington five months to correct with the opening of a humanitarian channel through Switzerland, the Soufan Group said in a report on Thursday.

"The [Central Bank of Iran] designation caused an outcry among humanitarian relief organizations that US sanctions were causing inordinate and unnecessary suffering among the Iranian people. The criticism apparently prompted the administration to announce, in October 2019, a 'new humanitarian mechanism' that would facilitate US approval for transactions of food and medicine to Iran," the report said.

US sanctions were intended to exempt humanitarian supplies needed to offset the impact of the nation's collapsing economy. However, it took until late January for relief to arrive.

Last week, the United States announced the first humanitarian shipment's arrival through the Swiss channel, while the first shipment through a similar European Union channel has yet to arrive due to fear among participants that they will face US penalties, the report said.

The US-brokered shipment included 180,000 packages of medicines, including drugs to treat cancer and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, according to US officials.