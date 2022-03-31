WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Sanctions which the United States has recently introduced against the Iranian ballistic missile program are unrelated to the 2015 nuclear deal, White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the US sanctioned one individual and four entities in Iran for allegedly being a part of a covert military procurement operation. The Treasury Department noted the announcement follows an Iranian missile strike on Erbil, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says targeted two Mossad training centers for Israeli forces, and assaults by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saudi targets.

"These sanctions (on Iranians that were introduced today) are not connected to the Iranian nuclear deal," Bedingfield told a briefing.