US Sanctions On Russia Cause Competitive Loss Of Position For US Firms - AmCham

Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:23 PM

Imposing additional sanctions on Russia by the United States may lead to a loss of opportunities for US firms and cause Russia to develop closer business ties with other parties, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Imposing additional sanctions on Russia by the United States may lead to a loss of opportunities for US firms and cause Russia to develop closer business ties with other parties, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, told Sputnik.

In March, US President Joe Biden imposed a new round of sanctions against Russian individuals over the situation with jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Obviously the first impact is it prevents the US companies from doing good business, so the lack of business done by the American companies is the damage to the US economy. That costs jobs, that costs opportunities and in some nature creates a vacuum - so there will be a solution found and it won't be US companies that participate in that solution. That is the harm - competitive loss of position by the US companies," Rodzianko said.

Early on in the new US presidential administration's term, White House aides admitted that the US was "pretty sanctioned out" when it came to Russia.

Rodzianko said he does not believe Washington would begin pressuring US financial systems that provide services to the Russian government, as has been speculated.

"The one area that's been speculated quite a bit is further restrictions on the financial system of the US working with Russian government entities that issue bonds and the participation of Russia in international payments. I do not expect restrictions to be placed on those activities more than they already have been," Rodzianko said.

The transfer of power in the US this year resulted in no respite in the US-Russian relationship, as President Joe Biden banded with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to slap new sanctions on Russian individuals seen as close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, in an interview with ABC news, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin was a killer, to which he replied in the affirmative, taking bilateral relations to a new low.

