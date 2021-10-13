UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions On Russia's Ammunition Imports Not To Cause Market Crisis - Economist

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:31 PM

US Sanctions on Russia's Ammunition Imports Not to Cause Market Crisis - Economist

The US market will not suffer from sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department on imports of Russian ammunition, but US companies will have to look for new alternatives, Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US market will not suffer from sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department on imports of Russian ammunition, but US companies will have to look for new alternatives, Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting Chief Economist Jurgen Brauer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

""We estimate that the overall share of US ammunition served by imports from Russia is about 5% of the US market. While ammunition from Russia appears to focus on certain submarkets for ammunition, for instance on particular calibers, no credible data are available to document or even to estimate the size of such submarkets," Brauer said.

Brauer also said he does not believe there will be an immediate market crisis given that the sanctions cover only future orders of ammunition and do not ban previously made ammunition in order to allow US companies to develop alternative sources of supply.

On August 20, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of opposition blogger Alexey Navalny. The ban on ammunition imports came into effect on September 7 and will remain in place for at least one year.

Related Topics

Russia United States August September Market From Share Opposition

Recent Stories

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

2 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

17 minutes ago
 Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 202 ..

Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

17 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to complete all arrangements ..

Authorities directed to complete all arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

14 seconds ago
 Steps taken to enhance education facilities in mer ..

Steps taken to enhance education facilities in merged district: CM's aide

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.