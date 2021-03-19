UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions On Russia's Debt To Cause Only Short-Term Currency Rate Flux - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

US Sanctions on Russia's Debt to Cause Only Short-Term Currency Rate Flux - Central Bank

Possible US sanctions against Russia's state debt may cause short-term fluctuations of ruble's exchange rate, but no systemic risks are expected, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Possible US sanctions against Russia's state debt may cause short-term fluctuations of ruble's exchange rate, but no systemic risks are expected, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Earlier in the month, media reported that the United States and the United Kingdom were mulling actions against Russia's government debt in response to the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Regarding the issue of US sanctions against the state debt, this topic is discussed all the time, we have talked about it on multiple occasions.

If such sanctions are in place, there may be short-term liquidity swings, but on the whole, our amount of state debt is very small ... one of the smallest by international standards," Nabiullina said at a briefing, adding that the country has "all instruments for handling volatility at the finance market."

In February, Russia's Accounts Chamber announced that the country's state debt stood at almost 19 trillion rubles ($256.5 billion), or 17.8 percent of GDP.

Related Topics

Governor Exchange Russia Bank United Kingdom United States Chamber February May Market Media All Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.