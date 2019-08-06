UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions On Venezuela Can Hit Third Parties: Bolton

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

United States sanctions against Venezuela's government announced on Monday include the authorization of penalties against "foreign persons" who provide support for the regime, National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :United States sanctions against Venezuela's government announced on Monday include the authorization of penalties against "foreign persons" who provide support for the regime, National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday.

"I want to be clear that this sweeping executive order authorizes the US government to identify, target and impose sanctions on any persons who continue to provide support to the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro," said Bolton at a meeting in Lima to discuss Venezuela's political crisis.

Bolton's clarification came after President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the US and barred transactions with its authorities.

"We are taking this step to deny Maduro access to the global financial system and to further isolate him internationally," added Bolton.

Delegates from some 60 countries, most of whom support opposition leader Juan Guaido's challenge to Maduro's authority, were meeting in Lima on Tuesday to discuss ways of ending Venezuela's political crisis.

Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries, including the US.

