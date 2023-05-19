US Sanctions Over 30 Firms Importing or Manufacturing Electronics for Russia - Treasury

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 30 companies that import, ship, or manufacture electronics components, semiconductors, and microelectronics to or in Russia as part of a new massive package of restrictions, the US Department of the Treasury said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 30 companies that import, ship, or manufacture electronics components, semiconductors, and microelectronics to or in Russia as part of a new massive package of restrictions, the US Department of the Treasury said.

"Today, OFAC (the Office of Foreign Assets Control) is designating more than 30 companies that import, ship or manufacture electronics components, semiconductors, and microelectronics to or in Russia.

OFAC designated the following Russia-based companies pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the electronics sector of the Russian Federation economy," the department said in a press release.

The list of designated companies includes a range of electronics manufacturers and suppliers, including Avesto, LLC Minatekh, Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Proton, Target Electronics, Titan-Micro, Vest-Ost, Petersburg Intelligent Transport Logistics, and others.