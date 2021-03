US Sanctions Over Navalny Include Personal, Trade, Visa Restrictions - Senior US Official

US sanction against Russia over Alexey Navalny include personal, trade and visa restrictions, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US sanction against Russia over Alexey Navalny include personal, trade and visa restrictions, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"These actions include sanctions designations on individuals and entities as well as export restrictions and visa restrictions," the official said during a telephonic press briefing.