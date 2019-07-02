The United States has imposed economic sanctions on the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, for its terror bombings in a bid to break away from Islamabad, the US Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday

"BLA is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan," the release said. "BLA has carried out several terrorist attacks in the past year, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, and a May 2019 attack against a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan."

In addition, the US sanctioned Hezbollah operative Husain Ali Hazzima, chief of the Beirut-based terrorist group's intelligence unit, the release added.