UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Persons, Entities Tied To Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:20 AM

US Sanctions Persons, Entities Tied to Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States issued new sanctions against officials and individuals with ties to Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, the US Treasury Department said.

The new sanctions target eight individuals and 31 entities including United Shipbuilding Corporation Jsc, Aysberg Central Design Building, Baltic Shipyard Jsc, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Joint Stock Company, Joint Stock Company Admiralty Shipyards, And Public Joint Stock Company Shipbuilding Plant Severnaya Verf.

The president of United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhnamov is among the eight officials sanctioned, according to a Treasury statement on Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Company United States

Recent Stories

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

6 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

6 hours ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

6 hours ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

6 hours ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.