WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States issued new sanctions against officials and individuals with ties to Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, the US Treasury Department said.

The new sanctions target eight individuals and 31 entities including United Shipbuilding Corporation Jsc, Aysberg Central Design Building, Baltic Shipyard Jsc, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Joint Stock Company, Joint Stock Company Admiralty Shipyards, And Public Joint Stock Company Shipbuilding Plant Severnaya Verf.

The president of United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhnamov is among the eight officials sanctioned, according to a Treasury statement on Thursday.