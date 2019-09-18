UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Prevent Caracas From Getting Materials for Storage of Nuclear Elements- Envoy

The sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela prevent the Latin American country from acquiring supplies of materials needed for the safe storage of nuclear elements, Jesse Alonso Chacon Escamillo, Venezuela's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela prevent the Latin American country from acquiring supplies of materials needed for the safe storage of nuclear elements, Jesse Alonso Chacon Escamillo, Venezuela's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

"The embargo we are suffering from has prevented my country from acquiring on the international market the supplies of materials it needs to maintain adequate safety conditions for the nuclear elements in the dismantled installation of our safety research institute," Chacon Escamillo told a plenary session.

Washington has been using various measures, including economic sanctions, to undermine the position of legitimate president Nicolas Maduro and facilitate a transfer of power from him to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim head of state back in January.

In August, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to freeze all assets held by the Venezuelan government in the United States, including those of the Venezuelan Central Bank and the state-run PDVSA oil company.

The latest batch of sanctions came on Tuesday when Washington targeted three individuals and 16 entities with new restrictions.

