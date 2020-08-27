US Sanctions Prevent Lebanon From Importing Electricity From Jordan - Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US "Caesar" sanctions against Syria prevent Lebanon from importing electricity from Jordan, as the cables pass through Syria, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Remon Gazhar told Sputnik.

"The biggest problem is the Caesar act because it bans us from having any transactions with Syria," Gazhar said, when asked why it was problematic to get power from Jordan, given the existing agreements.

According to the minister, the US sanctions are only one part of the problem as the cables running through the Syrian province of Deraa have been damaged.

"The Jordanians told us, don't worry about Caesar, talk to the Syrians. If you convince them to rebuild the power line, we will get the Americans to agree to an exception. But the Syrians are not interested," Gazhar said.