US Sanctions Relating to Kara-Murza 'Interference in Internal Affairs' of Russia - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The Russian Embassy in the United States says the sanctions imposed by Washington this week against a number of Russian nationals are interference in Russia's internal affairs.

On Friday, the US Treasury Department targeted six Russian nationals, including judges and Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko, in the case of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, with Global Magnitsky sanctions.

"We regard the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 3 against a number of Russian officials under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the violation of Vladimir Kara-Murza's rights as interference in the internal affairs of our country in order to obstruct justice," Russian embassy spokesperson Igor Girenko said in a statement commenting on the sanctions.

The spokesperson urged Washington to focus on the "deplorable" domestic human right situation in the United States, instead of imposing sanctions.

"We remind that Mr. Kara-Murza is accused of serious crimes: high treason, dissemination of deliberately false information about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation with an undesirable organization in Russia, which are subject to criminal punishment," Girenko emphasized.

Kara-Murza is accused of treason and spreading fake news about the Russian military. In early February, a Moscow court extended Kara-Murza's arrest until March 12.