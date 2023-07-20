Open Menu

US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiaries AEM Propulsion, NPO KIS - State Dept.

Published July 20, 2023

US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiaries AEM Propulsion, NPO KIS - State Dept.

The United States has targeted Rosatom's subsidiaries AEM Propulsion and NPO KIS in its latest round of sanctions, the State Department announced in a fact sheet on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States has targeted Rosatom's subsidiaries AEM Propulsion and NPO KIS in its latest round of sanctions, the State Department announced in a fact sheet on Thursday.

"The following subsidiaries of Rosatom are being designated pursuant to section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation: AEM Propulsion is involved in the production and supply of elements of propulsion systems for ships of various purposes and classes," the document said.

"NPO KIS was established in October 2022, and is involved in the production and procurement of various microelectron."

