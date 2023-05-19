UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiary Responsible For Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:34 PM

US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiary Responsible for Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet - State Dept.

The United States has sanctioned a subsidiary of Rosatom responsible for a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreaker ships as part of a new round of Russia-related sanctions with more than 300 targets, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States has sanctioned a subsidiary of Rosatom responsible for a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreaker ships as part of a new round of Russia-related sanctions with more than 300 targets, the US State Department said on Friday.

"FSUE Atomflot is a subsidiary of Rosatom that maintains a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. This action aligns with sanctions previously undertaken by the European Union," the State Department said in a fact sheet on the new sanctions package.

FSUE Atomflot is subject to sanctions for being owned or controlled by the Russian government, or for having purportedly acted for or on its behalf, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union United States Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in secon ..

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

6 minutes ago
 HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

6 minutes ago
 US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polim ..

US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polimetall, Polyus - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Only anti-state elements can attack security insti ..

Only anti-state elements can attack security institutions: Raja Pervaiz

6 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near JI Ameer's convoy ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near JI Ameer's convoy at Zhob

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Malaysian think tanks vow to strengthen bilate ..

Pak-Malaysian think tanks vow to strengthen bilateral relations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.