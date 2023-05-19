US Sanctions Rosatom Subsidiary Responsible for Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet - State Dept.

The United States has sanctioned a subsidiary of Rosatom responsible for a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreaker ships as part of a new round of Russia-related sanctions with more than 300 targets, the US State Department said on Friday

"FSUE Atomflot is a subsidiary of Rosatom that maintains a fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. This action aligns with sanctions previously undertaken by the European Union," the State Department said in a fact sheet on the new sanctions package.

FSUE Atomflot is subject to sanctions for being owned or controlled by the Russian government, or for having purportedly acted for or on its behalf, the statement added.