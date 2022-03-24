US sanctions Russia lawmakers, defence contractors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defence companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

The measures, which involve freezing US-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia's lower house State Duma, and 48 defence companies "that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine", according to a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

Also targeted is Herman Gref, chief executive of Russia's largest financial institution Sberbank.

"I'm announcing additional sanctions on over 400 Russian elites, lawmakers, and defence companies in response to Putin's war of choice in Ukraine," Biden tweeted.

"They personally gain from the Kremlin's policies, and they should share in the pain," he said.