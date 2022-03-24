UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Russia Lawmakers, Defence Contractors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 08:17 PM

US sanctions Russia lawmakers, defence contractors

The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defence companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States on Thursday announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Russian lawmakers, oligarchs and defence companies in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

The measures, which involve freezing US-held assets, single out 328 members of Russia's lower house State Duma, and 48 defence companies "that fuel (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine", according to a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

Also targeted is Herman Gref, chief executive of Russia's largest financial institution Sberbank.

"I'm announcing additional sanctions on over 400 Russian elites, lawmakers, and defence companies in response to Putin's war of choice in Ukraine," Biden tweeted.

"They personally gain from the Kremlin's policies, and they should share in the pain," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Brussels Vladimir Putin United States From Share

Recent Stories

Tax reforms triggers 100% increase in KPRA revenue ..

Tax reforms triggers 100% increase in KPRA revenue collection

1 minute ago
 Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russi ..

Stocks mixed, oil prices dip as West targets Russian gold

1 minute ago
 Queen Elizabeth II may miss opening of parliament

Queen Elizabeth II may miss opening of parliament

1 minute ago
 Nearly 3.7 million people flee Ukraine: UN

Nearly 3.7 million people flee Ukraine: UN

1 minute ago
 US Military Biological Activity Lacks Transparency ..

US Military Biological Activity Lacks Transparency - Chinese Defense Ministry

4 minutes ago
 China's Commerce Ministry Hopes US Will Lift Impor ..

China's Commerce Ministry Hopes US Will Lift Import Tariffs Soon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>