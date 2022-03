US Sanctions Russian Businessman Timchenko, His Companies Volga Group, Transoil - Blinken

The United States has sanctioned Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko, his family and his companies Volga Group and Transoil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has sanctioned Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko, his family and his companies Volga Group and Transoil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We are targeting multiple Russian elites to include their properties and family members," Blinken said in a statement.

"As a result, Gennady Nikolayevich Timchenko, the owner of OOO Volga Group, will also be re-designated along with OOO Transoil, which Timchenko owns."

Blinken added that Timchenko's wife, Elena Petrovna Timchenko, and their daughter, Natalya Browning, have also been designated along with Ksenia Gennadevna Frank, a board member of OOO Transoil and her spouse Gleb Sergeevich Frank.